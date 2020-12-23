 

BFL Live on UFC Fight Pass Appoints Draganfly to Provide it’s Covid-19 Vital Intelligence & it’s Varigard Disinfecting Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 15:15  |  56   |   |   

Multi-Year Agreement Starting in 2021 Will Utilize Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Health Screening and Disinfecting Technologies to Resume Live Events

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected by Canada’s premier Mixed Martial Arts organization, Battlefield Fight League, to provide Smart Vital pre-screening and Draganfly-Varigard sanitizing ahead of all of its UFC Fight Pass events in 2021.

Battlefield Fight League was formed in 2010 to become the premier Canadian developmental organization in mixed martial arts and is the streaming partner of The UFC FIGHT PASS. Battlefield has launched the careers of many Canadian athletes that have reached the pinnacle pf the sport by competing in the UFC. The company was the first-ever Canadian MMA promotion to broadcast an event, Battlefield 13 (February 13, 2012), live on a Canadian Television network. Battlefield Fight League has held 65 events in six different Canadian cities.

The multi-year agreement, which begins in 2021, will include the installation of Draganfly’s Smart Vital screening and it’s Varigard surface sanitizer, which is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that provides up to 24-hour of pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. 

Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.

“COVID-19 has ravaged the regional and local scenes in combat sports which has caused unfathomable damage to the long-term future of MMA,” said Jay Golshani, President, Battlefield Field League. “With Draganfly’s COVID-19 Safety Protocol we can actually see beyond the uncertainty. This protocol will enable us to put on a safe live event that ensures both our fighters, and our fans are safe. This is beyond exciting for us and we can’t wait to get started.”

“The combat-sports pipeline is feeling the resounding effects of COVID-19 across the industry,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “The notion that sporting events that rely on a live audience can no longer happen is false. Our Smart Vital and Varigard sanitizing can enable that combat sports like Battlefield Fight league can return to hosting a live event where everyone is safe.”

Seite 1 von 3
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BFL Live on UFC Fight Pass Appoints Draganfly to Provide it’s Covid-19 Vital Intelligence & it’s Varigard Disinfecting Technologies Multi-Year Agreement Starting in 2021 Will Utilize Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Health Screening and Disinfecting Technologies to Resume Live Events Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
18.12.20
Alabama State University Adopts Full Draganfly COVID-19 Safety Protocol Part of the National Safely Opening Schools Program
17.12.20
Rob Anson CEO and Founder of Loop Insights Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors
16.12.20
Alabama State University Selects Draganfly’s Varigard Spraying Program to Disinfect All Stadiums 
15.12.20
Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol
14.12.20
Loop Insights to Integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology for Mobile Phone Instant Vital Sign Screening as part of its Venue Bubble Platform
10.12.20
Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program
10.12.20
Draganfly to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
02.12.20
Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program
25.11.20
Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
48
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?