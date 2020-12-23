Financing to support Spineway development strategy

Financing plan

New tranche of Negma convertible bonds

In keeping with its development strategy, Spineway wishes to be in a position to take advantage of any and all external-growth opportunities that could create value and new synergies. To this end, Spineway decided to launch a new subscription phase for Convertible Bonds with warrants.

Background on the Negma financing agreement:

In accordance with:

the delegation of power granted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held by Spineway (the “ Company ”) on 3 October 2019,

”) on 3 October 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors’ decision of 17 October 2019 approving the issue of 16 000 warrants (the “Tranche Warrants”) the exercise of which gives access to the issue of a maximum of 16 000 bonds convertible into new ordinary shares (the “Convertible Bonds»”) with warrants (the “Warrants”), representing a bond issue for a maximum total par value of 40 000 000 euros, with cancellation of the shareholders’ preferential subscription right in favor of NEGMA GROUP LTD (the “Investor”),1

two tranches of Convertible Bonds have thus been subscribed to date:

·1st tranche of €5.3M2 in two phases (24 December 2019 and 31 March 2020), corresponding to a total of:

o a cash contribution of €2.3M;

o a bond issue pursuant to the Commitment Fees representing €1.45M;

o settlement of all compensations as per the contract terms and conditions amounting to €1.5M.

·2nd tranche initially planned for a maximum of €6M, to be spread out into several phases from April to September 20203. Due to the public-health crisis, the scope and duration of which could not be predicted at the time of this tranche’s launch, the schedule was modified, and it ended in November 2020. Likewise, the amount was slightly modified, resulting in a total amount of €6.55M, as follows: