 

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG regrouped

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 15:54  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Vectron Systems AG: Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG regrouped

23.12.2020 / 15:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, December 23, 2020: The two long-standing members of the Supervisory Board Heinz-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh will retire from office on December 31, 2020. Both Heinz-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh have served the company on the Supervisory Board for many years. In the future, both would like to concentrate more on their personal professional lives. The entire Board of Management thanks Hans-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh for their work on the Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG.

As of January 01, 2021, Jürgen Gallmann (58) will become a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Gallmann has more than 30 years of experience as manager and entrepreneur in the international information and communication technology industry. After holding management positions at IBM and Microsoft, among others, Jürgen Gallmann is currently a lecturer at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich and an advisor, co-investor and mentor at UnternehmerTUM, Munich, the largest entrepreneurship and innovation center in Europe.


About Vectron:
With more than 225,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in the German-speaking area and in Benelux in the branches gastronomy and bakery. Several hundred specialized trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservation and online reporting. All services are directly connected to the POS system. Further information is available at www.vectron.de.



Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

23.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157275

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1157275  23.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157275&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVectron Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG regrouped DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel Vectron Systems AG: Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG regrouped 23.12.2020 / 15:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Münster, December 23, 2020: The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
EQS-News: CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Aufsichtsrat der Vectron Systems AG formiert sich neu (deutsch)
15:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Aufsichtsrat der Vectron Systems AG formiert sich neu
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Großauftrag der von Allwörden Gruppe (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Großauftrag der von Allwörden Gruppe
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Major order from the von Allwörden Group
04.12.20
Original-Research: Vectron Systems AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Sell
03.12.20
Vectron Systems: Digitale Dienste sollen weiter wachsen
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze (deutsch)
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Significant growth of monthly recurring sales

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:12 Uhr
3.119
Macht Vectron Kasse?