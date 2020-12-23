DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Vectron Systems AG: Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG regrouped



23.12.2020 / 15:54

Münster, December 23, 2020: The two long-standing members of the Supervisory Board Heinz-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh will retire from office on December 31, 2020. Both Heinz-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh have served the company on the Supervisory Board for many years. In the future, both would like to concentrate more on their personal professional lives. The entire Board of Management thanks Hans-Jürgen Buss and Maurice Oosenbrugh for their work on the Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG.



As of January 01, 2021, Jürgen Gallmann (58) will become a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Gallmann has more than 30 years of experience as manager and entrepreneur in the international information and communication technology industry. After holding management positions at IBM and Microsoft, among others, Jürgen Gallmann is currently a lecturer at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich and an advisor, co-investor and mentor at UnternehmerTUM, Munich, the largest entrepreneurship and innovation center in Europe.





About Vectron:

With more than 225,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in the German-speaking area and in Benelux in the branches gastronomy and bakery. Several hundred specialized trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservation and online reporting. All services are directly connected to the POS system. Further information is available at www.vectron.de.







