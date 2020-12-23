 

IZEA Managed Services Bookings Top 40% Growth in Q4 to Hit Record

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has set a Managed Services bookings record for the best Q4 in company history. The announcement comes just one week after IZEA reported besting its Q4 2019 Managed Services bookings number. Since that time, IZEA has added a variety of new contracts from both first-time customers as well as existing customers. IZEA’s Managed Services bookings have now climbed 40% year over year despite the impact the pandemic has had on a portion of IZEA’s historical customer base.

“I cannot remember a time in our 14-year history when the cadence of customer contracts has been this strong,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Not only have we seen our new customer counts for Managed Services more than double from Q3 to Q4, we have also seen our loyal customer base return with strength. Many of them are not only increasing their commitments for the 2020 holiday season, but also kickstarting their 2021 influencer marketing initiatives.”

The count of new IZEAx Unity Suite customer contracts signed has also set a company record in Q4, surpassing the previous benchmark reached during Q1 of this year. The expansion of new Unity Suite customers has been positively impacted by more affordable and flexible licensing options that were first introduced toward the end of Q3 2020. IZEA’s total active SaaS customer base has reached record numbers in Q4 2020, largely driven by IZEAx Discovery, the company’s self-service offering.

“Our push to increase the diversity of our customer base is starting to be realized in both SaaS and Managed Services,” continued Murphy. “From contracts with the U.S. Military and Fortune 10 Retailers to Smaller Agencies and DTC Brands, we are being awarded contracts more often from a wider variety of buyers. Not only is that better for our company, it also drives more opportunity for the different types of influencers we serve. We are pushing hard to close out 2020 with momentum and look forward to the new year.”

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

