Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform
New York and Palo Alto, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - The firm expands capital base,
team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing investment
opportunity
Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity
investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows
its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software
companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.
Investments in 2020
In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in
2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this year
including:
- Quantexa - London based market leader in financial crime detection and real
time AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution (https://techcrunch.com/202
0/07/23/quantexa-raises-64-7m-to-bring-big-data-intelligence-to-risk-analysis-
and-investigations/) .
- Unbound Technologies - New York City/Tel Aviv based market leader in secure
multi-party computation and cryptographic keys. $20m Series B Round led by
Evolution (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbound-tech-raises-20m-in
-series-b-funding-to-support-global-growth-301174564.html) .
- Awake Security - Palo Alto based l eading network security platform. $36m
Series C Led by Evolution (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/awake-security-to-
expand-operations-after-securing-36m-series-c/) .
- (Stealth Company) - London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stage
financing led by Evolution.
Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020
including:
- DefinedCrowd - Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.
- Panaseer - London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.
- Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.
- Logpoint - Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM)
leader.
- CounterCraft - London based c yber deception and threat intelligence platform.
Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:
- Security Scorecard - Security Scorecard Accelerates on Pathway to 20 million
Rated Companies
- Truefort - Winner of 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award
- DFLabs - IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Platform Drives Growth
Richard Seewald, Founder & Managing Partner at Evolution, stated: " In 2020
Evolution continued to add talent and assets to a team of leading cybersecurity
investors and company builders while partnering with trailblazing software
companies expanding in global markets. As we look to 2021, there are a unique
set of conditions that set the stage for cybersecurity entrepreneurs to make
meaningful impact protecting critical infrastructure in cyberspace. Evolution is
