Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

New York and Palo Alto, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - The firm expands capital base,

team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing investment

opportunity



Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity

investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows

its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software

companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.





Investments in 2020In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this yearincluding:- Quantexa - London based market leader in financial crime detection and realtime AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution (https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/23/quantexa-raises-64-7m-to-bring-big-data-intelligence-to-risk-analysis-and-investigations/) .- Unbound Technologies - New York City/Tel Aviv based market leader in securemulti-party computation and cryptographic keys. $20m Series B Round led byEvolution (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbound-tech-raises-20m-in-series-b-funding-to-support-global-growth-301174564.html) .- Awake Security - Palo Alto based l eading network security platform. $36mSeries C Led by Evolution (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/awake-security-to-expand-operations-after-securing-36m-series-c/) .- (Stealth Company) - London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stagefinancing led by Evolution.Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020including:- DefinedCrowd - Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.- Panaseer - London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.- Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.- Logpoint - Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM)leader.- CounterCraft - London based c yber deception and threat intelligence platform.Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:- Security Scorecard - Security Scorecard Accelerates on Pathway to 20 millionRated Companies- Truefort - Winner of 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award- DFLabs - IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Platform Drives GrowthRichard Seewald, Founder & Managing Partner at Evolution, stated: " In 2020Evolution continued to add talent and assets to a team of leading cybersecurityinvestors and company builders while partnering with trailblazing softwarecompanies expanding in global markets. As we look to 2021, there are a uniqueset of conditions that set the stage for cybersecurity entrepreneurs to makemeaningful impact protecting critical infrastructure in cyberspace. Evolution is