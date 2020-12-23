 

Vincera Pharma Announces Completion of Business Combination and Listing on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 16:25  |  75   |   |   

Business combination transaction with LifeSci Acquisition Corp. was completed on December 23, 2020

Combined company renamed Vincera Pharma, Inc., common stock commences trading tomorrow, December 24, 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker symbol “VINC”

Net Proceeds from this transaction are approximately $62 million

Company to host business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincera Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the completion of its business combination with LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LSAC; LSACU; LSACW; or “LSAC”), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors. Vincera Pharma, Inc., the resulting combined company, will commence trading shares of its common stock under the ticker symbol “VINC” on December 24, 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Proceeds from this transaction net of transaction expenses totaled approximately $62 million. The stockholders of LSAC approved the transaction on December 22, 2020. The transaction was previously approved by Vincera Pharma stockholders. Vincera Pharma’s management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Hamdy M.D., will continue to lead the combined company.

Dr. Hamdy commented, "Today marks an important milestone for Vincera Pharma as we become a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company poised to execute on our goal of developing and commercializing transformative oncology therapeutics. The proceeds from this transaction are expected to enable the rapid clinical advancement of our differentiated, highly selective PTEFb inhibitor and in parallel, the development of our next-generation bioconjugation platform. I would like to thank the entire Vincera Pharma team, our partners at LSAC, our stockholders, and our advisors for their efforts in making this transaction a success and look forward to a milestone-rich 2021 and 2022, which we expect will include the initiation of our clinical programs and early data readouts.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vincera Pharma Announces Completion of Business Combination and Listing on Nasdaq Business combination transaction with LifeSci Acquisition Corp. was completed on December 23, 2020 Combined company renamed Vincera Pharma, Inc., common stock commences trading tomorrow, December 24, 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...