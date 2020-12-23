Vincera Pharma Announces Completion of Business Combination and Listing on Nasdaq

Company to host business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincera Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced the completion of its business combination with LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LSAC; LSACU; LSACW; or “LSAC”), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors. Vincera Pharma, Inc., the resulting combined company, will commence trading shares of its common stock under the ticker symbol “VINC” on December 24, 2020 on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Proceeds from this transaction net of transaction expenses totaled approximately $62 million. The stockholders of LSAC approved the transaction on December 22, 2020. The transaction was previously approved by Vincera Pharma stockholders. Vincera Pharma’s management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Hamdy M.D., will continue to lead the combined company.

Dr. Hamdy commented, "Today marks an important milestone for Vincera Pharma as we become a publicly listed biopharmaceutical company poised to execute on our goal of developing and commercializing transformative oncology therapeutics. The proceeds from this transaction are expected to enable the rapid clinical advancement of our differentiated, highly selective PTEFb inhibitor and in parallel, the development of our next-generation bioconjugation platform. I would like to thank the entire Vincera Pharma team, our partners at LSAC, our stockholders, and our advisors for their efforts in making this transaction a success and look forward to a milestone-rich 2021 and 2022, which we expect will include the initiation of our clinical programs and early data readouts.”