Saint Jean Carbon Closes Books on Private Placement

The Company raised a total of $122,500 by issuance of 3,500,000 common shares (the “ Shares ”) at a price of $0.035 per Share.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“ Saint Jean ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that it has closed its books with respect to the private placement announced on November 27, 2020 (the “ Offering ”).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the sale of the Shares to preserve the Company’s existing operations and for general corporate and administrative purposes. The breakdown of the intended use of proceeds is shown in the table below:

Purpose Amount Outstanding payables $ 26,000 Outstanding payables of Related Parties for management fees $ 0 Outstanding payables of Related Parties for non-management fees $ 0 Payment to ASC for settlement $ 62,500 Current operations $ 34,000 Current operations for management fees of Related Parties $ 0 Current operations for non-management fees of Related Parties $ 0 Private Placement costs [including Finders’ Fees] $ 0 Gross Proceeds $ 122,500

Although the Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of net proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future operations or unforeseen events or opportunities.

All securities issued as part of the Offering are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

About Saint Jean

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/