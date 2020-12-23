 

Groove Botanicals, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with CannSol Distribution AG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN , Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Botanicals, Inc. (“Groove” or the “Company”) (OTC: GRVE) today announced the entry into a licensing agreement with CannSol Distribution AG (“CannSol”) for the exclusive United States distribution rights to CannSol’s anti-viral Curcuma/Frankincense plant extract and two other unique products, Coenzym Q10 which plays an important role in cell aging and in the energy balance of the cells for adults over the age of 35 and Mono-Plant Extract Curcuma which has been used for treatment of type two (2) diabetes and to increase the metabolism of fat metabolism as well as for detoxification. CannSol Holding AG is a licensor of Swiss-made next generation natural plant extracts and food supplements that are both 100% water soluble and 100% vegan.

Josef Goop, Founder and CEO of CannSol Distribution AG and CannSol Holding AG, said, "CannSol is pleased to enter into this exclusive licensing agreement with Groove.  We are excited by the prospect of selling our Curcuma plant extracts in the United States and believe this is an attractive opportunity to offer our next generation full spectrum water soluble plant extracts in such a large market that is open to new products, as we continue our worldwide sales growth."

Angelo Pidroni, Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at CannSol Distribution AG and Managing Director of CannSol Science AG, commented, "Traditional dietary supplements usually have insufficient bioavailability. By bypassing these resorption barriers, our water-soluble extracts enter the body's bloodstream quickly and efficiently in just a few minutes. Using our proprietary technology, we achieve up to a 185-fold increase in the bioavailability of active herbal ingredients. In addition, our water-soluble supplements are made exclusively with herbal ingredients and contain no polysorbates or other health-hazardous substances.   Our Curcuma plant extracts are produced in Switzerland under the highest quality standards, purely plant-based and vegan, 100% water-soluble and offer maximum bioavailability.  CannSol's Curcuma products are made with pure full spectrum turmeric extract from Curcuma longa, commonly known as yellow ginger, which is highly regarded in traditional medicine and offers a very broad spectrum of activity. In recent years, scientific studies have shown Curcuma to have significant anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential.”

