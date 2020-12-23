 

Argo Group Announces Sale of its Italian Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 17:00  |  25   |   |   

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance products, today announced an agreement to sell its Italian operations, ArgoGlobal Assicurazioni S.p.A (“AGA”) to Perfuturo Capital AG (“Perfuturo”), a Swiss Holding Company. Perfuturo is fully owned by Philantra Holding AG – a green, technology and renewable energy specialist. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to occur in early 2021.

“We are confident that Perfuturo’s expertise and knowledge of the European market will allow AGA to thrive,” said Matt Harris, Argo Group head of international operations. “This transaction aligns with our strategy to simplify the business and streamline operations.

“Argo Group will continue to focus on specialty insurance lines of business that we expect will result in profitable growth and improved shareholder value,” Harris said.

"Perfuturo is excited to be investing in AGA and bringing on board talented professionals with unparalleled insurance market expertise and knowledge of the Italian market,” said Perfuturo’s Chief Executive Officer Stephan Kochem. “With the financial strength and European experience of our group, we will pursue our ambition of building a world-class insurance business in Italy.”

ABOUT ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “project,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “will,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “may,” “continue,” “guidance,” “objective,” “remain optimistic,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Argo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented in Argo’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by Argo that Argo’s objectives will be achieved. Argo undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

Argo Group International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Argo Group Announces Sale of its Italian Business Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance products, today announced an agreement to sell its Italian operations, ArgoGlobal Assicurazioni S.p.A (“AGA”) to Perfuturo Capital AG (“Perfuturo”), a Swiss …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Argo Group Announces Closing of Ariel Re Sale to Pelican Ventures and J.C. Flowers