 

DGAP-DD InCity Immobilien AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 17:02  |  18   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2020 / 17:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Haron Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.16 EUR 2322.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.16 EUR 2322.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Beethovenstraße 71
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64120  23.12.2020 



InCity Immobilien Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: INCITY IMMOBILIEN
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD InCity Immobilien AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.12.2020 / 17:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
EQS-News: CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum ...
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:02 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch
16:59 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch
16:59 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english
16:55 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english
16:55 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch
13:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english
13:28 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch
13:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english
13:25 Uhr
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG deutsch
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:40 Uhr
2.492
INCITY IMMOBILIEN