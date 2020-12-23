 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) Class A common stock between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”). GoodRx investors have until February 16, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In September 2020, GoodRx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 39.8 million common shares for $33 per share. GoodRx provides consumers with free information and tools to compare prices for prescription drugs. The Company primarily earns revenue from its prescription transaction fees.

On November 17, 2020, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, that would directly compete with GoodRx’s platform.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.51, or 23%, to close at $36.21 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Amazon had been in the process of developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service; and (2) that Amazon’s services would directly replicate and compete with the GoodRx business model.

If you purchased GoodRx securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 16, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

