 

Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that Health Canada has authorized its vaccine against COVID-19 for the immunization of people 18 years of age and older under an Interim Order.

“I want to thank Health Canada and the Canadian government for this authorization, which is a significant moment in our company’s history,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Health Canada provided a comprehensive, thorough review and provided us with ongoing guidance as we worked together to achieve this authorization. I am proud of the role Moderna has been able to play in helping to address this pandemic.”

The authorization comes under Health Canada's Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 and is based on a rolling review of data that was announced on October 12, 2020. The rolling review includes data from the Phase 3 COVE study involving 30,000 participants.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government exercised its option to increase its confirmed order commitment by 20 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 40 million doses. This increase reflects continued efforts by the Canadian Government to secure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for Canadian citizens.

Health Canada based its authorization on the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30. To learn more about Moderna’s work on the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, visit www.modernatx.com/COVID19.

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the FDA granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.

