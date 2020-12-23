 

Hemp, Inc. Reports Commercial Hemp Growing Has Been Approved in Indiana

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today “a newly approved plan will allow farmers to become independently licensed by the state, opening the door to commercial production and processing of hemp which will benefit both farmers and sellers of CBD hemp flowers.” According to News Americas, Indiana is now one of the twenty-nine states with approved hemp licensing for commercial businesses.

The article also stated Indiana has started accepting hemp cultivation and processing licenses in November for the 2021 growing season. The state is offering one general hemp license and another one for agricultural hemp seed production. Applicants are also required to submit their personal address, GPS coordinates, where the hemp is located and a legal description of the property used for the hemp operation.

Many other states are also currently negotiating commercial hemp licensing plans with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as farmers increasingly seek to grow hemp for manufacturers seeking cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN) and cannbigerol (CBG) for oils, lotions, foods and beverages. With more than 25,000 uses for hemp, farming hemp for textiles, insulation, pet bedding and more are increasing at an exponential rate.

Hemp, Inc. also continues to aggressively ship out its product line to stores, across the country, over the next few weeks. To date, the King of Hemp product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom pre-roll line, Hemp, Inc.’s second brand, is also launching and will also later include a total of 50 brands.

As of today, some of those brands will include the Daring and Dashing Smith Brothers (the legendary and infamous smugglers from South Florida); the Dockmaster; The Barron of Barges; The Duke of Dope; Carol the Courier; Al the Good Bad Guy; The Golden Dragon Lady; Randy the Racer; Boston Billy; Dopey Don the Genius; and, more.

The smugglers of yesteryear and will each have their own special strains, blends and flavors.

The other King of Hemp products already in the market are its Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces) are dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 96% and 98.7% pure CBD.

