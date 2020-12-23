 

Allogene Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ALLO-715 in Combination with Nirogacestat in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 17:30  |  94   |   |   
  • Combination Represents One of Allogene’s Three Strategies to Target BCMA for Multiple Myeloma
  • Phase 1 Clinical Trial Expected to Begin in the First Quarter of 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to study ALLO-715, Allogene’s investigational BCMA AlloCAR T therapy, in combination with nirogacestat, SpringWorks Therapeutics’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This combination is part of the company’s multi-pronged strategy to develop a treatment for multiple myeloma and will be deployed in the ongoing UNIVERSAL trial. Enrollment in this cohort is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted that the FDA has cleared our IND application for ALLO-715 in combination with nirogacestat,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene. “We look forward to investigating this combination as part of our comprehensive anti-BCMA strategy aimed at optimizing cell therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.”

Gamma secretase is an enzyme that cleaves BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells. In preclinical models, nirogacestat has been shown to prevent the cleavage and shedding of BCMA, leading to an increase in the cell surface density of BCMA and reduced levels of soluble BCMA.1 Increasing BCMA surface expression with gamma secretase inhibitor may enable deeper and more durable responses to ALLO-715 in patients with multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common hematological malignancy in the United States, with 32,270 new cases and 12,830 deaths estimated in 2020.2

The Phase 1 combination trial is being advanced pursuant to a clinical trial collaboration agreement that Allogene and SpringWorks entered into in January 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Allogene is sponsoring and conducting the Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination, and is assuming all development costs associated with the study, other than expenses related to the manufacturing of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights. Allogene and SpringWorks have formed a joint development committee to oversee the clinical study.

Seite 1 von 3


Allogene Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allogene Therapeutics Receives IND Clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ALLO-715 in Combination with Nirogacestat in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Combination Represents One of Allogene’s Three Strategies to Target BCMA for Multiple MyelomaPhase 1 Clinical Trial Expected to Begin in the First Quarter of 2021 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allogene …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Allogene Therapeutics and Overland Pharmaceuticals Form Joint Venture in Greater China to Develop and Commercialize AlloCAR T Cell Therapies
07.12.20
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA TurboCAR T Cell Therapy, at the 62nd Meeting of the American Society of Hematology
06.12.20
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on ALLO-316 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 62nd Meeting of the American Society of Hematology
05.12.20
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Results from Phase 1 UNIVERSAL Study of ALLO-715 AlloCAR T Cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
02.12.20
Allogene Therapeutics Announces Webinar to Review Initial ALLO-715 Phase 1 Data on December 5, 2020