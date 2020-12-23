AKKA’s Obtains All Regulatory Approval Required as Part of Its Reserved Capital Increase

The Board of Directors will therefore meet on 30 December 2020 to proceed with the Capital Increase under the authorised share capital regime and allow for the transaction to be finalised by the end of the financial year 2020.

AKKA (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) announces that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals to proceed with its €200M reserved capital increase.

Terms and conditions of the Capital Increase

Number of shares issued and amount of the capital increase: 8,888,889 shares will be issued for a gross amount of €200,000,002.50, including issue premium, corresponding to 39.8% of the Company's share capital and an issue price of €22.50 per share, including issue premium.

Beneficiaries of the reserved offer, this reserved capital increase will be subscribed: up to €150M by Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA through Swilux S.A., a Luxembourg holding company wholly owned and controlled by. CNP is one of the two pillars of the Belgian Frère-Bourgeois Group, an investment group with family assets exclusively controlled by members of the Frère family and with net assets of ~€5.5 billion; and up to €50M by the Ricci consortium bringing together certain members of the Ricci family (including their management companies): Mauro Ricci, Jean-Franck Ricci, Cécile Monnot, Benjamin Ricci, Charlotte Ricci, Nicolas Valtille (including his management company) and Nathalie Buhnemann (including her management company).

Nature and characteristics of the new shares: the shares are of the same class as the Company's existing shares and bear current dividend rights. The rights attached to these new shares will be identical to those attached to the Company's existing shares.

Admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels will be along the same lines as the existing AKKA TECHNOLOGIES shares (ISIN code FR0004180537), as soon as they are issued.

Information for the public: in accordance with Article 3(3) of Regulation 2017/1129/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council, the new shares will be admitted to trading only after publication of a prospectus approved by the Autorité des Services et Marchés Financiers (FSMA), and published within 90 days following the date of completion of the capital increase. The availability of the prospectus will be announced in due course.

The announcement required by the related party rules was set out in the appendix of the press release issued 6 October 2020.

WARNING

This press release, and the information contained herein, does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, shares of AKKA Technologies SE in any country and is not intended to solicit the public interest in a public offering. The distribution of this press release may, in certain countries, be subject to specific regulations. Consequently, persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves and comply with such laws and regulations.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 22,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

Following the completion of the friendly take-over bid of Data Respons launched in January 2020, AKKA now holds 100% of the company’s shares; with the success of this operation, AKKA leverages the most comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions in Europe to harness the growing demand from its customers in the mobility sector.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

