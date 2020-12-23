 

Compagnie Financière Tradition appoints Mike Anderson to its Group Executive Committee

  PRESS RELEASE
    Lausanne, 23 December 2020

Compagnie Financière Tradition appoints Mike Anderson to its Group Executive Committee

Compagnie Financière Tradition is pleased to appoint Mr. Mike Anderson to its Group Executive Committee. Mr Anderson joined Tradition in 2001 and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of our London operations and affiliated offices in the EMEA region. We wish him every success in his increased role within the Tradition Group. 

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS 

 
Patrick Combes, President 		Rohan Sant
  Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication
  +41 (0)21 343 52 87 +41 (0)22 591 22 63
  actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

 

 

 

 

