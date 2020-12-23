Waturu Holding A/S – Information to investors
Company announcement nr. 48
Fredericia, December 23th 2020
Waturu Holding A/S – information to investors
Trading in the shares of Waturu Holding A/S has been suspended until further notice.
The Company follows the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the best of its ability and will continue to do so.
The company is working on a plan to bring the company out of the current situation and this will
probably mean changes among the partners and advisers to the company as well as changes in the
management.
The company and it´s subsidiary Aquaturu A/S has products in testing with partners and potential customers.
The company does not comment on rumors, according to the companys information policy and the management regrets the challenges the suspension has for the companys investors.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.
Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S which businessarea are within treating wounds and inflammation.
Furthermore Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S, which supplies products for lowering bacteria, algae and parasites, in land based fishfarms.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle
Certified Adviser
Tofte & Company ApS
Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,
1111 København
Phone.: +45 71961030
Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com
Website: toftecompany.com
Nasdaq First North Growth Market
