Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in France

Albioma has won 12.1 MWp of aggregate capacity in government tenders for the construction and operation of solar power generation facilities, one in non-interconnected zones (ZNI), and the second in mainland France (Innovation, Period 3).

Seventeen projects making for total capacity of 7.6 MWp (rooftop, including storage) were designated winners of the August 2020 call for tenders for ZNIs. These projects are located in Reunion Island, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

One 4.5 MWp project (ground-based, without storage), in Aude, was awarded in Period 3 of the Innovation call for tenders in June 2020.

Construction on these facilities is scheduled to begin in 2021.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2020 financial year, on 4 March 2021 (before trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is engaged in the energy transition through biomass and photovoltaics.



The Group operates in French Overseas Departments, mainland France, Mauritius and Brazil. It has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry over the past 25 years, to produce renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power in the French Overseas, where it builds and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities. Albioma has recently stepped up its positioning in mainland France. Investors

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com







Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (compartment B) and eligible for the PEA equity savings plans as well as for deferred settlement service (SRD) (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker symbol ABIO).



The Group is also included in the Gaïa Index, the benchmark for socially-responsible mid-caps. www.albioma.com





