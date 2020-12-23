DELFINGEN revises its performance expectations significantly upwards for the year 2020

In a particularly uncertain context caused by the health crisis, the disruption of the automotive market and the American elections, DELFINGEN saw its turnover rebound sharply at the end of the year and is expected to fall by 13% compared to 2019 at constant perimeter.

This commercial performance was coupled with a very strong improvement in profitability. The operating margin before non-recurring items should increase by 1 to 1.5 points to around 7.5 to 8.0% of revenues at constant perimeter.

At the same time, the contribution of the scope of consolidation acquired from Schlemmer since September 1st, 2020 also significantly outperforms expectations, with operating margins exceeding 10% of sales.

The strong performance of DELFINGEN confirms the strategic positioning of the company in a rapidly changing automotive market with the accelerating demand for hybrid and electric vehicles. DELFINGEN's mission is to protect the electrical wiring, the real nervous system of vehicles.

Investors are invited to refer to the Press Release regarding the completion of the acquisition from Intercable of its shares in their Joint Venture published today.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.









DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection

and routing solutions for electric and fluid on-board networks

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris - ISIN Code: FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL

Next Press Release: February 5th, 2021 - 2020 4th Quarter Sales

Contact: Mr. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com

