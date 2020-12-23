 

Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 17:51  |  85   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced and upsized private placement financing of 37,375,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $7,475,000 (the "Offering"), which included the exercise in full of the Agent’s option. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share until June 23, 2022.

The Offering was led by Cormark Securities Inc. and included Richardson Wealth Limited and Beacon Securities Limited as agents (collectively, the "Agents"). In connection with the Offering, Giyani also issued 1,762,500 broker warrants to the Agents that entitle the holders thereof to purchase Common Shares for 18 months following the date hereof at a purchase price per Common Share of $0.35, in addition to a cash commission of 6% in respect of the gross proceeds raised, except that the commission is reduced to 1% on president's list subscriptions. The Company will also pay a finder’s fee to Tactex Asset Management Inc. ("Tactex") in the amount of $55,750 cash and 334,500 broker warrants on the same terms as issued to the Agents, in connection with Tactex identifying certain subscriptions. The broker warrants issued to the Agents and Tactex are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from their date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling, demonstration plant (pilot plant), completion of a feasibility study and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period, which will end on April 24, 2021.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"I am delighted with the success of the offering and the demand shown by the market resulting in the increased offering size and exercise of the agents' option. I believe we are at an inflection point in the awareness of high-purity manganese in the battery electric vehicle market and I expect increasing exposure in the coming months. Our K.Hill feasibility study remains on track to be completed in the first half of 2021 and with today's proceeds we are completely funded through completion of that study and into 2022 for our current budget."

Seite 1 von 4


Giyani Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 Million Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Giyani Metals Corp.: Approval Received for Scoping and Terms of Reference for K.Hill Environmental Social Impact Assessment

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
553
Giyani Metals -- ehem. Giyani Gold