 

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 17:45  |  69   |   |   


 

Paris, Amsterdam, December 23, 2020

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020

On December 23, 2020, the Supervisory Board (SB) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW), upon the recommendation of its Governance and Nomination Committee (GNC), decided to coopt Ms Cécile Cabanis as Member of the SB. She is also appointed as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee (AC). Ms Cabanis brings to the SB significant knowledge of corporate finance and debt management. Her leadership and board experience will strengthen the SB’s collective skills.

The SB also decided to coopt Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as member of the SB and member of its AC. Her extensive expertise in the tech industry and strategy will reinforce the SB’s ability to supervise URW’s strategy and execution.

These two cooptations will be subject to ratification by the next Shareholders’ Meeting of URW, on May 12, 2021.

For simplification purposes, effective January 1, 2021, the SB also decided to combine the GNC and the Remuneration Committee (RC) to form a Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC), to be chaired by Mr Roderick Munsters, the current RC Chairman. The SB also agreed on Mr Colin Dyer stepping down from the GNC and RC and joining the AC, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr Léon Bressler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of URW, said: "I am very glad to welcome Ms Cécile Cabanis and Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as new members of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Supervisory Board. Their leadership, board experience and expertise, especially in corporate finance and technology, will significantly strengthen the Supervisory Board and provide valuable insight to its members. I would like to thank Mr Roderick Munsters for his service as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and agreeing to chair the new combined Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. I also thank Mr Colin Dyer for providing continuity by joining the Audit Committee. With these announcements the Supervisory Board is in working order with two solid and well balanced committees."

Biography of Ms Cécile Cabanis

Cécile Cabanis is currently Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, Technology & Data, Cycles & Procurement, member of the Executive Committee and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Danone. Cécile Cabanis began her career in 1995 with L'Oréal in South Africa as Logistics Manager and Financial Controller before moving to France as Internal Auditor. In 2000, she was appointed Deputy Director Mergers & Acquisitions at France Télécom. Cécile Cabanis joined Danone in 2004, and has served in a range of key positions in finance, including Corporate Finance Director, then head of Business Development. In 2010, she was appointed Vice President Finance for the Fresh Dairy Products division. Since 2015, she is Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. She is also a member of Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit & Risks Committee - Schneider Electric; Vice President of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Appointments and Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee of Mediawan; and Chair of the Supervisory Board of 2MX Organic. Ms Cabanis graduated from the Agro Paris Grignon engineering school (now AgroParis Tech). Ms Cabanis, born in 1971, is French.

Seite 1 von 4
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020   Paris, Amsterdam, December 23, 2020 Press release Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020 On December 23, 2020, the Supervisory Board (SB) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW), upon the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
11.12.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s ambitious carbon reduction targets recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
09.12.20
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020
03.12.20
URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at November 30, 2020
03.12.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
25.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
25.11.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces a bond issuance and the launch of a tender offer
23.11.20
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN base prospectus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
137
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'