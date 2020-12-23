 

Camping World Raises and Donates over $500,000 as Part of the Plating Change Initiative

23.12.2020   

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, announced today that it has raised over $500,000 to provide relief to local restaurants and meals to food insecure communities, through donations to the Plating Change program. With the assistance of associates, customers and corporate sponsors, this effort is being executed at over 170 Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations and support continues to grow.

Camping World (Photo: Business Wire)

The Plating Change program falls under the newly launched The Lemon-Aid Foundation where Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, pledged $50M to champion his charitable mission of supporting and investing in countless underserved communities and small businesses while creating awareness. Since the inception, close to $2 million dollars has been deployed.

“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners,” said Lemonis. “I also want to recognize and thank all employees and customers that have unselfishly supported this initiative to feed our most vulnerable community members.”

Through Camping World’s recent sponsorship of the Maui Invitational 2020 Tournament held Nov. 30- Dec. 2 in Asheville, NC, the company pledged to donate $3,000 for every three-point field goal made. Based on 163 three-pointers throughout the tournament, $489,000 funds will be allocated to restaurants in each school’s local community who will then in turn provide free meals to those in need, with $81,500 from the grand total being allocated directly to the Maui Food Bank. Communities that will be assisted with these funds include Austin, TX, Davidson, NC, Bloomington, IN, Providence, RI, Chapel Hill, NC, Las Vegas, NV, St. Helena, CA and Tuscaloosa, AL.

“As an organization, we are passionate about giving back, especially to the communities in which our customers and employees reside in, work and play,” said Tamara Ward, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World. “It is our hope that we are able to provide some relief and support during these challenging times to those that have been adversely affected across the country.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 37 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About Marcus Lemonis

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America’s #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he’s not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC’s The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic’s Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series. Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus launched The Business Learning Center, a free of charge, educational tool on his website aimed to help entrepreneurs succeed during challenging times. He simultaneously dedicated $50M towards the launch of The Lemon-Aid Foundation, his charitable mission of supporting and investing in underserved communities and small businesses. www.marcuslemonis.com

