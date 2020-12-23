 

Vivendi Signed a Put Option Agreement for Prisma Media

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it signed a put option agreement for 100% of Prisma Media, following the conclusion of the exclusive negotiations with Gruner+Jahr/Bertelsmann and the favorable opinion of the Vivendi employee representative bodies.

According with applicable regulation, the contemplated acquisition remains subject to the information and consultation with the Prisma Media representative bodies, and to the finalization of the legal documentation.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

