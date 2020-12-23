Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers

“Today, I am proud to stand with my colleagues here at Franklin Woods Center, our partners in the state of Maryland and at CVS Health for some of the first vaccinations at a nursing home in Maryland,” said Genesis HealthCare’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder. “The vaccine is now our most important tool in fighting this pandemic – together with personal protective equipment, frequent testing and our rigorous standards and infection protocols. This is yet another historic moment as the COVID-19 vaccine reaches more residents and staff in another of our 24 states of operation.”

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Woods Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became one of the first long-term care facilities in Maryland to administer COVID-19 vaccinations today to both residents and staff. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care. Franklin Woods Center, located in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted representatives from across the state at its center on Wednesday to witness this exciting milestone, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and President and CEO of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joseph DeMattos, Jr.

Those who received vaccinations today include Executive Director of Franklin Woods Center, Brian Klausmeyer, Registered Nurse and Center Nurse Executive, Donna Jones, Geriatric Nurse Assistant, Davenia Kemp, and residents Samuel Cushing (70) and Kareleen Diggs (95).

Genesis is working closely with state governments to determine when vaccines will be available for all employees and residents at its facilities across the nation. As part of The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program announced in October by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, Genesis selected CVS Health Corp. as its pharmacy partner to provide and administer the vaccine in all states that are working with CVS or Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for vaccine management.

