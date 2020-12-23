 

Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 18:58  |  69   |   |   

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Woods Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became one of the first long-term care facilities in Maryland to administer COVID-19 vaccinations today to both residents and staff. Genesis HealthCare is one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care. Franklin Woods Center, located in Baltimore, Maryland, hosted representatives from across the state at its center on Wednesday to witness this exciting milestone, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and President and CEO of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, Joseph DeMattos, Jr.

“Today, I am proud to stand with my colleagues here at Franklin Woods Center, our partners in the state of Maryland and at CVS Health for some of the first vaccinations at a nursing home in Maryland,” said Genesis HealthCare’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. JoAnne Reifsnyder. “The vaccine is now our most important tool in fighting this pandemic – together with personal protective equipment, frequent testing and our rigorous standards and infection protocols. This is yet another historic moment as the COVID-19 vaccine reaches more residents and staff in another of our 24 states of operation.”

Those who received vaccinations today include Executive Director of Franklin Woods Center, Brian Klausmeyer, Registered Nurse and Center Nurse Executive, Donna Jones, Geriatric Nurse Assistant, Davenia Kemp, and residents Samuel Cushing (70) and Kareleen Diggs (95).

Genesis is working closely with state governments to determine when vaccines will be available for all employees and residents at its facilities across the nation. As part of The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program announced in October by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, Genesis selected CVS Health Corp. as its pharmacy partner to provide and administer the vaccine in all states that are working with CVS or Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. for vaccine management.

Assets captured at today’s event will be made available to the media. If you are interested in receiving these, please contact genesis@webershandwick.com.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 325 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China.  References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Contact:
Lori Mayer, Media Relations
610-283-4995
lori.mayer@genesishcc.com


Genesis Healthcare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Franklin Woods Center, a Genesis HealthCare- (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) affiliated nursing home, became one of the first long-term care facilities in Maryland to administer COVID-19 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
‘Vials of Hope’ Arrive at Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Reservoir Center as Nursing Home Residents and Healthcare Workers Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations in Connecticut
17.12.20
Silver Lake Center, Affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in the U.S. to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Healthcare Workers