 

Incap Corporation INCAP’S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 19:00  |  54   |   |   

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 December 2020, at 8.00 p.m. (EET) 

Changes in Board/management/auditors

INCAP’S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Jamie Maughan (b. 1972, HND Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering) joined Incap Group’s Management Team on 22 December 2020. Jamie was appointed Director Operations UK & Slovakia at Incap Group and will continue as Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK Limited. Jamie joined Incap in January 2020 through the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group.

As of 22 December 2020, the members of Incap Group’s Management Team are Otto Pukk, President and CEO; Greg Grace, Director, Operations Estonia; Murthy Munipalli, Director, Operations India and Sales Asia; Jamie Maughan, Director, Operations UK & Slovakia; and Antti Pynnönen, CFO.

INCAP CORPORATION


Further information:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798


DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com


INCAP IN BRIEF

 Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


Incap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Incap Corporation INCAP’S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 December 2020, at 8.00 p.m. (EET)  Changes in Board/management/auditors INCAP’S JAMIE MAUGHAN APPOINTED MEMBER OF INCAP GROUP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM Jamie Maughan (b. 1972, HND Manufacturing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Incap Corporation: INCAP’S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2021
15.12.20
Incap Corporation: Incap UK named most innovative electronics producer in Europe
30.11.20
Incap Corporation: Manager’s Transactions
25.11.20
Incap Corporation: Incap Group’s Business Review for January–September 2020: Back on track with good growth and profitability
23.11.20
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)