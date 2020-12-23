OMNIQ AI-Based Machine Vision Safety System Selected for Security and Protection of a Non-U.S. Government Leader

The security solution is an advanced application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision technology

OMNIQ was selected due to its technology’s superior, real-time accuracy and unique features

OMNIQ’s patented AI-based technology is trusted in highly sensitive locations



SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has received an order to provide its AI-based machine vision safety solution to a top, non-U.S., security authority for the protection of a government leader.

OMNIQ’s safety system is a ground-breaking cloud/on-premises-based security solution for Homeland Security, Safe City and Safe Campus applications that uses unique, patented AI-based computer vision technology and software to gather real-time data in order to control access, provide intelligence, and prevent crimes and acts of hostility.

“Our selection is likely the strongest and most important vote of confidence in our technology we have ever received, and we are fulfilling this order with the highest level of pride and responsibility,” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “Our safety systems are deployed in some of the most sensitive regions of the world and have been proven as an essential tool in crime and terror prevention as well as in identifying and capturing criminals and offenders more quickly. We provide critical intelligence to law enforcement and homeland security organizations based on the most sophisticated AI and machine learning technology.”

