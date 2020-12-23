 

Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 19:30  |  85   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Solana SARS-CoV-2 Assay, an isothermal Reverse Transcriptase - Helicase-Dependent Amplification (RT-HDA) assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal (NP) and nasal (NS) swab specimens in viral transport media from patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, to perform high and moderate complexity tests.

The Solana SARS CoV-2 offers a number of advantages over competing laboratory-based molecular diagnostic test protocols for COVID-19, including: a simple workflow with no sample extraction; a medium volume throughput design that is ideal for batch testing and improved laboratory efficiency; and a fast, 25-minute run time for up to 11 samples. The assay consists of two main steps: (1) specimen preparation, and (2) amplification and detection of target sequences specific to SARS-CoV-2 using Quidel’s proprietary isothermal Reverse Transcriptase – Helicase-Dependent Amplification (RT-HDA) in the presence of target-specific fluorescence probes. The Solana instrument objectively measures and interprets a fluorescent signal, reports the test results to the user on its display screen, and can print out the results via an integrated printer.

Quidel’s Solana bench-top instrument is designed for maximum space efficiency and ease of use. The small-profile instrument features an interactive touchscreen and barcode scanner for easy data entry, Ethernet and USB ports for data transfer and printing and compatibility with Dymo Label Writer systems. Solana also comes with access to Quidel’s proprietary Virena data management and surveillance ecosystem, which provides aggregated, de-identified testing data to public health authorities in near real time.

“With so many of our nation’s laboratories overwhelmed by demand for COVID-19 tests and under pressure to produce more timely results, there is a compelling societal need for the throughput and quick runtime offered by our new Solana molecular testing technology,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “Joining our Lyra and Lyra Direct assays for SARS-CoV-2, we now offer another molecular weapon in the fight against COVID-19 to quickly diagnose symptomatic patient populations. The Solana SARS-CoV-2 Assay nicely complements our Sofia and QuickVue tests that are run at the point-of-care, for pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and symptomatic patients. We are pleased to bring the benefits of our proprietary RT-HDA technology to detect COVID-19 to the marketplace and further democratize access to testing across the country. Solana is a powerful diagnostic solution at a critical time.”

Seite 1 von 4


Quidel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for QuickVue SARS Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis
11.12.20
Quidel Corporation CEO Douglas Bryant Named Executive of the Year in MedTech Dive Awards For 2020