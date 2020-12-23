Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Solana SARS-CoV-2 Assay, an isothermal Reverse Transcriptase - Helicase-Dependent Amplification (RT-HDA) assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal (NP) and nasal (NS) swab specimens in viral transport media from patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, to perform high and moderate complexity tests.

The Solana SARS CoV-2 offers a number of advantages over competing laboratory-based molecular diagnostic test protocols for COVID-19, including: a simple workflow with no sample extraction; a medium volume throughput design that is ideal for batch testing and improved laboratory efficiency; and a fast, 25-minute run time for up to 11 samples. The assay consists of two main steps: (1) specimen preparation, and (2) amplification and detection of target sequences specific to SARS-CoV-2 using Quidel’s proprietary isothermal Reverse Transcriptase – Helicase-Dependent Amplification (RT-HDA) in the presence of target-specific fluorescence probes. The Solana instrument objectively measures and interprets a fluorescent signal, reports the test results to the user on its display screen, and can print out the results via an integrated printer.

Quidel’s Solana bench-top instrument is designed for maximum space efficiency and ease of use. The small-profile instrument features an interactive touchscreen and barcode scanner for easy data entry, Ethernet and USB ports for data transfer and printing and compatibility with Dymo Label Writer systems. Solana also comes with access to Quidel’s proprietary Virena data management and surveillance ecosystem, which provides aggregated, de-identified testing data to public health authorities in near real time.

“With so many of our nation’s laboratories overwhelmed by demand for COVID-19 tests and under pressure to produce more timely results, there is a compelling societal need for the throughput and quick runtime offered by our new Solana molecular testing technology,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “Joining our Lyra and Lyra Direct assays for SARS-CoV-2, we now offer another molecular weapon in the fight against COVID-19 to quickly diagnose symptomatic patient populations. The Solana SARS-CoV-2 Assay nicely complements our Sofia and QuickVue tests that are run at the point-of-care, for pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and symptomatic patients. We are pleased to bring the benefits of our proprietary RT-HDA technology to detect COVID-19 to the marketplace and further democratize access to testing across the country. Solana is a powerful diagnostic solution at a critical time.”