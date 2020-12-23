Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i :

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Continental Group PLC

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[ ] Other (please specify)iii:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



CITIBANK NOMINEES(IRELAND) LIMITED

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21/12/2020





6. Date on which issuer notified: 23/12/2020





7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 9%





8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:





% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.018% 0.000% 9.018% 186,980,390