 

Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 19:20  |  51   |   |   

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i :
 
      1.    Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:  Irish Continental Group PLC
            635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

CITIBANK NOMINEES(IRELAND) LIMITED
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21/12/2020

 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 23/12/2020

 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 9%

 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 		Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.018% 0.000% 9.018% 186,980,390
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.088% 0% 8.088%  



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
 

Direct

  		 

Indirect

  		 

Direct

  		 

Indirect

 
IE00BLP58571   16,862,148   9.018%
         
SUBTOTAL A   16,862,148   9.018%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.      
TAM UK International Holding Limited      
Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited      
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH      
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sàrl      
Threadneedle Holdings Limited      
TAM UK Holdings Limited      
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited      
TC Financing Limited      
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 9.018%   9.018%
 

 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represent the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.

 

For clarity:
The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 9.018% of the voting rights in the issuer.”



 

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 23rd December 2020.




Irish Continental Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Holding(s) in Company Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i :       1.    Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Voting Rights and Capital
25.11.20
Trading Statement