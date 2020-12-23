DGAP-News: PRIMEPULSE SE / Key word(s): Takeover MEMBER OF PRIMEPULSE: KATEK acquires Leesys Group in Leipzig 23.12.2020 / 19:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Long-term continuity ensured for customers, employees and suppliers

Munich, 23.12.2020 - The second largest German electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, acquires the Leipzig-based Leesys Group and thus continues its growth course.

The finalization of the transaction is planned for the beginning of next year and is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities, broad employee approval of the transfer and the conclusion of an in-house collective bargaining agreement that will keep the Leipzig site competitive in the long term.

Leesys has been successful in the market for years, but opened insolvency in self-administration due to the collapse in sales of two major customers in the crisis year 2020. KATEK takes over in the course of the transaction:

- the Leipzig electronics site with just under 250 employees, as well as all obligations arising from ongoing business operations with customers and suppliers,

- the Leesys site in Lithuania

- as well as the TeleAlarm Group with locations in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany - a market leader in the field of hardware and software solutions that help elderly people and people with physical disabilities to lead a self-determined life in their familiar surroundings.

Rainer Koppitz, CEO of the KATEK Group: "Leesys, the future KATEK Leipzig GmbH, with its subsidiary TeleAlarm, will become another independently managed speedboat of the KATEK fleet. We are pleased that we were able to convince the long-standing managing director Dr. Arnd Karden to continue his consistent course of economically sustainable positioning in the future as part of the KATEK family."

Dr. Arnd Karden, future Managing Director of KATEK Leipzig GmbH, adds: "We are pleased to have a partner in KATEK SE that will enable us to continue the successful course we have been pursuing in recent years. Our expertise in the development and production of complete systems, especially in the automotive, industry and smart city sectors, has led to numerous successful projects with our customers; for example, in products for eMobility such as charging technology or for IoT applications. I would like to thank our customers, as well as our suppliers and employees, for their loyalty, and promise to continue our successful cooperation."