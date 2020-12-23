 

STRONG EUROPEAN GROWTH, COMBINED WITH NEW EU LEGISLATION ON BATTERIES, POSITIONS ECOGRAF'S VERTICALLY INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENTS

STRONG EUROPEAN GROWTH, COMBINED WITH NEW EU LEGISLATION ON BATTERIES, POSITIONS ECOGRAF'S VERTICALLY INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENTS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Business Development Update

STRONG EUROPEAN GROWTH, COMBINED WITH NEW EU LEGISLATION ON BATTERIES, POSITIONS ECOGRAF'S VERTICALLY INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENTS

EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR) is pleased to provide the following update.

Battery Graphite Manufacturing Facility

The Company is making encouraging progress in relation to securing approvals for a US$35 million debt funding arrangement for the new Kwinana development. The Development Report, Independent Market Study, updated financial model, feasibility and engineering studies have been provided for lender analysis and the Company is working with the lenders through the approval process.
In parallel, work is being undertaken to finalise the EPC contract, feedstock supply contract, operations and maintenance arrangements and the early works program that will facilitate commencement of the detailed engineering design works.
The Company also remains confident of finalising further sales and offtake arrangements as discussions advance with existing customers in Europe and Asia.
The proposed 20,000 tonne per annum facility will manufacture battery anode products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced, high performance battery anode graphite.

EcoGrafTM Recycling
The Company is making encouraging progress as recycling test work continues with customers which includes leading electric vehicle and battery manufacturers
A proposal is being finalised to undertake engineering design works for a containerised pilot plant supported by the recent positive results of up to 99.8% carbon achieved during testing with potential European customers on the recovery of high purity carbon anode material from battery black mass.
On the basis achieving 99.9% for carbon anode material, which appears realistic given the results achieved to date, the blend required to meet the critical 99.95% C grade specification used by cell manufacturers would be two parts battery spherical graphite to one part recycled black mass carbon anode material.

