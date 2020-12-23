 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACM Research, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM Research” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 6, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 19, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ACM Research’s revenue and profits were diverted to related parties that remained undisclosed. As a result, the Company overstated its revenue and profits to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ACM Research, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

