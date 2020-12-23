 

The Community Financial Corporation Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, (the “Bank”) announced that on December 17, 2020 the Board of Directors appointed Michael B. Adams, James M. Burke, Gregory C. Cockerham and James F. Di Misa to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Michael B. Adams is the President of JON Properties, LLC, a full service commercial real estate company in Fredericksburg, Virginia. JON Properties has won numerous awards, particularly for its work on Historic Renovation and tax credit projects in the Fredericksburg, Virginia region. Prior to starting JON Properties, Mr. Adams worked at WEB Equipment, Inc., a dealer in rough terrain forklifts. Mr. Adams served as President of WEB Equipment, Inc. from 1995 – 2006. Mr. Adams serves, or has served, on numerous boards of community organizations. These include the Fredericksburg Rotary Club, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, the Fredericksburg Area Museum, the Central Virginia Housing Coalition, Loisann’s Hope House and the Germanna Community College Education Foundation. Mr. Adams is also a member of the Fredericksburg Builders Association, the National Association of Home Builders, the Fredericksburg Realtors Association and the National Realtors Association. Mr. Adams attended Prince George’s Community College and the University of Maryland where he studied Business Management. Mr. Adams holds a Class A General Contractors License and is a licensed realtor in the state of Virginia. Mr. Adams will serve on the Board Risk Oversight Committee and Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

James M. Burke joined the Bank in 2005. He serves as Executive Vice President of the Company and as President of the Bank. Before his appointment as President of the Bank in 2016, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Before joining the Bank, Mr. Burke was Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Mercantile Southern Maryland Bank. Mr. Burke has over 20 years of banking experience. Mr. Burke serves as Chairman of the Board for St. Mary’s Ryken High School and Trustee for Historic Sotterley Plantation. He is the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and former Board member for the ARC of Southern Maryland. Mr. Burke is a Maryland Banking School graduate and holds a Bachelor of Arts from High Point University. He is also a graduate of the East Carolina Advanced School of Commercial Lending. Mr. Burke has served on the Board of Directors of the Bank since 2016.

