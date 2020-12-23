 

Atlas Air Partners with Fuel Supplier on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Test Flight from Spain’s Zaragoza Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 20:30  |  49   |   |   

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, has announced the completion of a transoceanic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) test flight that originated at Spain’s Zaragoza Airport.

Atlas Air Flight 562 was powered by a blend of fuel containing 2.33% SAF sourced from fresh vegetable oil. The Boeing 747-400F left Zaragoza on Monday, December 21 and arrived in Mexico City. This is believed to be the first transoceanic commercial cargo flight in Spain to include a blend of SAF and Jet A-1 fuel. Using life cycle analysis, SAF has been shown to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%. The flight’s cargo included a shipment of goods from an Atlas customer.

“Innovative sustainable aviation fuel test projects demonstrate our ability to partner with our customers and suppliers to help create a more sustainable future for the air cargo industry and global commerce,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “Through ongoing meaningful partnerships, we will drive wider acceptance and availability of SAF, which will lower costs and have a positive impact on our industry and the environment.”

The blend of fuel was transported from Madrid to Zaragoza. Atlas Air partnered with Exolum, a subsidiary of CLH Group, and utilized its Avikor platform to implement the trial. Given the adaptable nature of SAF, no additional adjustments to fuel or engine components were necessary. The final blend was certified according to DEF STAND 91/091, with the SAF component certified for sustainability in accordance with International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) guidelines.

“One of the main targets of Avikor is to promote universally a more sustainable way to fly, offering both individuals and enterprises the possibility of using sustainable aircraft fuel, which reduces fuel emissions during flights and helps to improve our planet responsibly, without sacrificing the convenience of flying,” said Andrés Suarez, Global Strategy & Innovation Lead of Grupo CLH and CEO of Exolum.

In line with industry guidelines and best practices, Atlas is deeply committed to environmental stewardship through the reduction of aircraft emissions and resource consumption. Atlas has promoted sustainability by continuously driving operational efficiency and recognizes that the development of sustainable aviation fuels must be accelerated if the industry is going to meet its long-term environmental goals. Atlas is working with partners across the globe to ensure the safety and environmental benefits of SAF and to further its commercial viability.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

About Exolum and Avikor

Exolum is the subsidiary of the CLH Group focused exclusively on identifying and developing new business opportunities aimed at strengthening the Group's commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, decarbonisation and circular economy.

Avikor, is the Exolum platform which provides SAF, a sustainable fuel alternative at the service of aviation, clean and, above all, responsible with the environment: www.avikor.com.

Contacts:         
Investors –InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com


Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atlas Air Partners with Fuel Supplier on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Test Flight from Spain’s Zaragoza Airport PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, has announced the completion of a transoceanic sustainable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...