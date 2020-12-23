Harris Williams Advises Inmark Packaging on its Investment from Kelso & Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Inmark Packaging (Inmark), a portfolio company of Quad-C Management (Quad-C), on its investment from funds affiliated with Kelso & Company (Kelso). Inmark is a leading distributor of life sciences and rigid container packaging. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Graham Rives and Dan Pate of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“There continues to be strong investor interest for high-quality assets in the packaging sector and we are excited to help deliver this successful outcome for Quad-C and Inmark,” said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams. “What the Inmark team has built alongside Quad-C is truly impressive and we are excited to watch that continued success in partnership with Kelso.”

“Inmark is widely recognized throughout the packaging sector for its high-quality products, innovative packaging solutions and superior customer service,” said Graham Rives, a director at Harris Williams. “The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and is well positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds in both life sciences and rigid packaging.”

For over 40 years, Inmark has been a trusted source for rigid container, temperature-controlled, specimen transport, used medical device and dangerous goods packaging. Headquartered in Atlanta, with locations in Europe, Asia and North America, Inmark has become a respected leader in developing packaging solutions for businesses globally.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials, specialty distribution and transportation/logistics companies. In its nearly three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in more than 65 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value.

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested over $15 billion of equity capital in 131 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporates. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York.