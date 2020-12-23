 

DGAP-DD HAMBORNER REIT AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.12.2020 / 21:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Niclas
Last name(s): Karoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006013006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.8700 EUR 8870.00 EUR
8.8560 EUR 8856.00 EUR
8.8630 EUR 8863.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.8630 EUR 26597.8800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Duesseldorf - Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


23.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64121  23.12.2020 



Wertpapier


