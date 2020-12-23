DGAP-DD HAMBORNER REIT AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 23.12.2020, 21:15 | 31 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
64121 23.12.2020
Hamborner REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Hamborner - Uebernahme zu 32,50 - jetzt noch kaufen ?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0