Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Release of 2020 Annual Report

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB), the parent company of Great Western Bank (www.greatwesternbank.com), announced today that its 2020 Annual Report is available on its website at https://ir.greatwesternbank.com/sec-filings/annual-reports/default.asp .... Our 2020 Annual Report includes our Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2020 filed with the Security and Exchange Commission on November 23, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005013/en/