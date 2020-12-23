 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces That Genfit SA (GNFT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 21:11  |  33   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Genfit SA American Depository Shares (NASDAQ: GNFT) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to the Company’s initial public offering in the U.S., conducted on March 27, 2019 (the "IPO"). Genfit is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. Genfit's lead drug candidate is elafibranor.

If you suffered a loss due Genfit SA's misconduct, click here.

Genfit SA (GNFT) Misled Shareholders Regarding the Viability of its Lead Drug Candidate Elafibranor

According to the complaint, Genfit conducted its IPO on March 27, 2019, at the price of $20.32 per share. At the time of the IPO, elafibranor was in a "pivotal" phase 3 clinical trial called "RESOLVE-IT," which evaluated the efficacy and safety of elafibranor 120mg versus placebo in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and fibrosis. Genfit planned to use the data from the RESOLVE-IT study to support the Company’s new drug application to the FDA for elafibranor. The Offering Documents supporting the IPO stated that Genfit had progressed to the phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study based on the positive results from Genfit's phase 2b study concerning the efficacy elafibranor. Genfit stated that "The[] results provide strong and unequivocal evidence of the beneficial effects of [elafibranor] at 120 mg/d on the primary endpoint." Further, the Offering Documents repeatedly stated that elafibranor was "well-positioned" for FDA approval.

On February 20, 2020, post-market, Genfit issued a press release announcing a delay in the release of topline interim results from the RESOLVE-IT study. On this news, Genfit's stock fell $1.05 per share, or 5.87% over two trading days. Then, on May 11, 2020, during after-market hours, Genfit issued a press release announcing results from an interim analysis of the RESOLVE-IT phase 3 study of elafibranor, disclosing that "[e]lafibranor did not demonstrate a statistically significant effect on the primary endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis." On this news, Genfit's ADS price fell 67.73%, or $14.90 per share, to close at $7.10 per share on May 12, 2020.

Genfit SA (GNFT) Shareholders Have Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Genfit SA settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Genfit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Announces That Genfit SA (GNFT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Genfit SA American Depository Shares (NASDAQ: GNFT) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Act …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:00 Uhr
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors
18:00 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors
01:38 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Genfit S.A. (GNFT) on Behalf of Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
9
GENFIT SA - Therapeutische und diagnostische Lösungen gegen Leberkrankheiten