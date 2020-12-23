 

Bombardier Announces Sale of 10 Challenger 350 Business Jets

  • Firm commitment from undisclosed customer represents one of the largest business jet orders of 2020
  • Deal underscores desirability of best-selling Challenger 350 aircraft amid strong interest in business aviation and the enhanced safety it provides 
  • Challenger 350 business jet has a winning combination of proven performance and cabin experience that is unrivalled in its class

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce a firm order for 10 Challenger 350 aircraft in a transaction valued at $267 million U.S., based on 2020 list prices.

“This order highlights the tremendous value customers place on the unmatched capabilities of our aircraft,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Bombardier’s newly refreshed portfolio and growing service network position the company well to respond to growing interest in private aviation and the enhanced safety it provides.”

The Bombardier Challenger 350 aircraft holds the coveted title of best-selling super midsize business jet since entering service six years ago, and continues to strengthen its position with performance enhancements and cabin upgrades. Discerning passengers seek out the Challenger 350 business jet thanks to its spacious and sleek design, productive environment, quiet cabin and smooth ride.

With a true seats full, tanks full, 3,200-nautical-mile range, the Challenger 350 business jet can connect New York to Los Angeles or London, and Paris to Dubai nonstop.*

About Bombardier
With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from
Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

*Under certain operating conditions.
Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 350 are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Louise Solomita
Bombardier Aviation
Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com 
+ 1 514-855-5001, ext. 25148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7bf275c-aace-4393 ...


