9 Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Churchill Diamond Corporation

Churchill is a private Ontario company managed by career mining industry professionals which currently holds three exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All three projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River.

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Capital Corp. (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a binding agreement dated December 23, 2020 (the “Letter Agreement”) with Churchill Diamond Corporation (“Churchill”), an arm’s length, Ontario based mineral exploration company which currently holds three mineral exploration projects in Canada, to effect a business combination of the two companies (the “Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction will be a reverse takeover of the Company by Churchill and its shareholders.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”) and intends the Proposed Transaction to constitute its Qualifying Transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Transaction

It is currently anticipated that the Proposed Transaction will be effected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, share exchange, merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other similar form of transaction as is acceptable to the parties.

On or immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that: (i) the Company will effect a name change to such name as may be determined by Churchill; and (ii) the Company will consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the “9 Capital Shares”) on the basis of one “new” 9 Capital Share for every 1.7 “old” 9 Capital Shares issued and outstanding (the “Consolidation”).

Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, holders of the issued and outstanding common shares of Churchill (the “Churchill Shares”) will receive one 9 Capital Share (as they exist on a post-Consolidation basis) for each Churchill Share held (the “Exchange Ratio”). Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, all existing securities convertible into Churchill Shares shall be exchanged, based on the Exchange Ratio, for similar securities to purchase 9 Capital Shares on substantially similar terms and conditions.