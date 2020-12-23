Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”), investment manager to each of the Funds listed above, announced today that (i) the shareholders of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund voted to approve a new investment advisory agreement with Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (“Virtus”) at its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) as well as a new subadvisory agreement by and among the Fund, Virtus and AllianzGI U.S., and (ii) the Meeting was adjourned with respect to AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to a later date and time as described in this press release in order to permit the solicitation of additional shareholder votes.

The new investment advisory agreement and subadvisory agreement for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund will become effective upon the transition of operational control of the Fund as part of the strategic partnership with Virtus. The transition to Virtus is not expected to directly result in any change to the personnel responsible for managing the Fund’s assets or the composition of the Fund’s portfolios, or in any increase in the fees or expenses borne by the Fund’s Shareholders.

The Meeting with respect to AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund was adjourned and will now take place on January 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, in light of public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the rescheduled Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

As noted in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Meeting, the Board of Trustees of each Fund fixed the close of business on September 10, 2020 as the record date for the determination of shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To attend the rescheduled Meeting virtually, shareholders must email the Fund’s Transfer Agent, AST Financial, at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and provide their full name, address and control number located on the proxy card previously received. AST Financial will then email the shareholder meeting credentials information and instructions for voting during the Meeting.