 

ADDvantage Technologies Announces Promotion at Nave Communications Subsidiary

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Burch has been promoted to Vice President of Network Solutions at Nave Communications.

“This promotion recognizes the tremendous value Mike has added to our customers and Nave Communications over his 16-year tenure,” commented Reggie Jaramillo, President of the Telecommunications segment. “Mike has worked with our customers to develop network solutions and to provide equipment and services that enhance the customer experience. His knowledge of networks and creative thinking allow Mike to provide value adding and cost-effective solutions.”

Mr. Burch began his career with Nave Communications in 2004 serving as an assistant to the VP of Sales. He subsequently learned the sales business from the ground up to his current position as the VP of Network Solutions.

Mr. Burch graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A in Criminal Justice. He is a Maryland native, and he has spent his entire career in Maryland where he resides with his wife and two daughters.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
aey@haydenir.com


