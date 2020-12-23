Ocean Power Technologies Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors

Hewlett, Purcel & Slaiby Elected as Independent Directors

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, today announced that Clyde W. Hewlett, Diana G. Purcel, and Peter E. Slaiby were elected to its Board of Directors by the Company stockholders at the 2020 Annual General Meeting effective December 23, 2020.



"We are excited to welcome Clyde, Diana, and Pete as new independent directors to the OPT board. These new directors bring valuable expertise in offshore energy, safety, and finance and governance, and join OPT at an exciting time. We have proven products and solutions ready for commercialization, a receptive marketplace, access to capital, and a dedicated and experienced team to continue innovations towards providing ocean energy solutions," said Terence J. Cryan, Chairman of the Board of OPT. "The Board carefully considered the qualifications and abilities of each new Director this past fall to ensure that we have the right balance of skills and experience to grow and govern the Company effectively. We are pleased that the stockholders agreed with our recommendations to elect them to the Board and look forward to their contributions."

Clyde Hewlett has more than 40 years of experience in offshore engineering design, manufacturing, and operations, having most recently served from 2015 to 2019 as Chief Operating Officer of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII), a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy industry as well as the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries. Mr. Hewlett has also served on the Board of Directors of Seismic City, Inc. since April 2000. Mr. Hewlett will Chair the OPT Board of Directors' Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Committee.

Diana Purcel has 20 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer, including 17 years with several small cap publicly traded companies. Ms. Purcel currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Animal Humane Society (since 2017) and Now Boarding (since 2019), and she previously served on the Board of Directors for Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Alliance (from 2005 to 2008), including service as the Chair of its Audit Committee. Ms. Purcel will Chair the OPT Board's Audit Committee and serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.