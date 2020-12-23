ascena retail group Completes Sale of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant to Sycamore Partners

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction, which secures a path for the long-term success of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant,” said Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked diligently to maximize the value of our brands, and we are confident they will thrive under Sycamore’s ownership.”

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (OTCMKTS: ASNAQ) and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “ascena” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the sale of the Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant brands to Premium Apparel LLC, an affiliate of Sycamore Partners. Premium Apparel has committed to retaining a substantial portion of the retail stores, associates, and corporate operations affiliated with these brands.

Mr. Muto continued, “I would like to thank our associates, who have remained focused on meeting our customers’ needs throughout our financial restructuring process. While we have certainly faced obstacles in the challenging retail landscape brought on by the global pandemic, our associates have consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication to our customers and to each other. Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant will continue to serve customers through the holiday season and beyond.”

“We’re pleased to have completed our purchase of these four highly respected apparel brands and are excited by the opportunity to unlock their full potential as part of our portfolio,” said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. “We look forward to working with the brands’ associates to continue delivering great products and memorable experiences to their customers, while positioning each for long-term success.”

As previously disclosed, FullBeauty Brands Operations, LLC has completed its acquisition of Catherines’ intellectual property assets and e-commerce business, and Justice Brand Holdings LLC, an entity formed by Bluestar Alliance LLC, has completed its acquisition of the intellectual property of Justice.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners’ investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.