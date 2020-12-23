 

ascena retail group Completes Sale of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant to Sycamore Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 22:05  |  64   |   |   

Continuing to Serve Customers In-Store and Online

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ascena retail group, inc. (OTCMKTS: ASNAQ) and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “ascena” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the sale of the Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant brands to Premium Apparel LLC, an affiliate of Sycamore Partners. Premium Apparel has committed to retaining a substantial portion of the retail stores, associates, and corporate operations affiliated with these brands.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction, which secures a path for the long-term success of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, and Lane Bryant,” said Gary Muto, Chief Executive Officer. “We have worked diligently to maximize the value of our brands, and we are confident they will thrive under Sycamore’s ownership.”

Mr. Muto continued, “I would like to thank our associates, who have remained focused on meeting our customers’ needs throughout our financial restructuring process. While we have certainly faced obstacles in the challenging retail landscape brought on by the global pandemic, our associates have consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism and dedication to our customers and to each other. Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant will continue to serve customers through the holiday season and beyond.”

“We’re pleased to have completed our purchase of these four highly respected apparel brands and are excited by the opportunity to unlock their full potential as part of our portfolio,” said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. “We look forward to working with the brands’ associates to continue delivering great products and memorable experiences to their customers, while positioning each for long-term success.”

As previously disclosed, FullBeauty Brands Operations, LLC has completed its acquisition of Catherines’ intellectual property assets and e-commerce business, and Justice Brand Holdings LLC, an entity formed by Bluestar Alliance LLC, has completed its acquisition of the intellectual property of Justice.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners’ investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ascena retail group Completes Sale of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey and Lane Bryant to Sycamore Partners Continuing to Serve Customers In-Store and Online MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ascena retail group, inc. (OTCMKTS: ASNAQ) and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “ascena” or the “Company”) today announced that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Auxly’s Subsidiary KGK Science Receives Institutional Cannabis Research Licence from Health ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...