Altimmune Provides an Update on its Investigational New Drug Application for a Phase 1 AdCOVID Clinical Trial

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold on the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data. Altimmune has responded to the Agency’s clinical hold letter received on December 22, 2020 and, at this time, does not anticipate a significant impact on the overall clinical development timeline as the Company has agreed to each of the FDA’s requests.



“We appreciate the FDA’s support and guidance as we seek to bring a novel, single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate into the clinic,” said Vipin K. Garg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Altimmune. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue preparing to commence our planned Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID.”