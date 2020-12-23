Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of New Drug Application for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum

“We are pleased that we were able to expeditiously provide a comprehensive resubmission of the NDA focused on the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information as well as Human Factors validation identified by the FDA in its Complete Response Letter,” said Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer, Verrica. “We look forward to working with the FDA through the review process, and if approved, bringing VP-102 to patients as the first FDA-approved treatment option for molluscum.”

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that it has resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (molluscum) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The NDA for VP-102 was resubmitted based on the outcome and final minutes of a Type A meeting with the FDA, which was conducted to obtain clarity on the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued by the FDA in July 2020.

About VP-102

Verricaʼs lead product candidate, VP-102, is a proprietary drug-device combination that contains a GMP-controlled formulation of cantharidin (0.7% w/v) delivered via a single-use applicator that allows for precise topical dosing and targeted administration. VP-102 is currently under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review and could potentially be the first product approved by the FDA to treat molluscum contagiosum ― a common, highly contagious skin disease that affects an estimated six million people in the United States, primarily children. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH. In addition, Verrica has successfully completed a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and a Phase 2 study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts.

About Molluscum Contagiosum (Molluscum)

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum, a highly contagious viral skin disease that affects approximately six million people — primarily children — in the United States. Molluscum is caused by a pox virus that produces distinctive raised, skin-toned-to-pink-colored lesions that can cause pain, inflammation, itching and bacterial infection. It is easily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact or through fomites (objects that carry the disease like toys, towels or wet surfaces) and can spread to other parts of the body or to other people, including siblings. The lesions can be found on most areas of the body and may carry substantial social stigma. Without treatment, molluscum can last for an average of 13 months, and in some cases, up to several years.