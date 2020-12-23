Kratos Accredited as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO)

CMMC certification will be key to new DoD contract awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it is one of the first organizations to be accredited as a C3PAO by the CMMC Accreditation Body (AB). C3PAOs are the only businesses authorized to conduct CMMC assessments.



The CMMC is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Consisting of five maturity levels of security practices ranging from Basic to Advanced, CMMC will be phased into DoD RFPs by early 2021. All Prime and sub-contractors doing business with the DoD will be required to achieve a specific CMMC level certification as a prerequisite to new contract awards. As a C3PAO Kratos will deliver assessments with Certified Assessor-led teams to contracted clients and provide advisory services to other organizations seeking certification. When delivering an assessment, Kratos will interview client personnel, review and collect evidence and artifacts, and conduct testing to validate that security practices are effectively mature. Other services that Kratos may undertake when delivering an assessment include scoping analyses, readiness assessments and penetration testing/red teaming.

Mark Williams, Vice President Kratos Cybersecurity Services explained: “Prior to receiving C3PAO status, Kratos has been providing CMMC advisory services to numerous corporations. These advisory services include strategic and operational consulting, gap assessment, remediation and documentation services among others. We are now able to provide CMMC assessment services as well. During our CMMC engagements, we’ve identified common requirements that impose strategic and operational challenges on organizations seeking certification at Level 3 maturity level. That experience, coupled with extensive knowledge gained as a member of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and being subject to CMMC compliance, makes Kratos well-positioned to provide CMMC advisory or assessment services.”