 

﻿AMTD Announces Adoption of a Majority Independent Board Structure and Promotion of the Next-generation Leader William Fung as Chief Executive Officer

AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company, a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”), a leading comprehensive financial services focused conglomerate, today announced its migration and upgrade of the Company to its “2.0 version” by adopting a majority independent board structure. The Company also announced the promotion of Mr. William Fung to Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately, in addition to his current position of Group Vice President of AMTD Group. Mr. Fung is a rising next-generation leader amongst the founding management team of AMTD Group. These new initiatives of the Company will allow Mr. Calvin Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AMTD Group, to focus on the strategic developments and visions to continue building the “IDEAS” concepts of AMTD Group and lead the group to greater heights.

At the recommendation of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, the Board has elected Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, an independent director, as the new chairman; and Mr. Gao Yu, also an independent director, as the new vice chairman.

Mr. Calvin Choi and Mr. Andrew Chiu will leave the Board after successfully led the listing of the Company on NYSE in August last year and subsequently on the SGX-ST in April 2020 to become the first ever NYSE and SGX-ST dual-listed company in history.

Mr. Choi will relinquish the Chief Executive Officer position and responsibilities to Mr. Fung to focus his time and efforts on the strategies and future development plans of the overall AMTD Group which under his leadership has become a financial services-focused conglomerate riding on the success of the “IDEAS” strategy. Mr. Choi will focus on developing multi-disciplinary businesses in Asia spanning across digital services and solutions, K-12 education, premier properties and hotel investments, and professional services.

The Board has appointed Mr. William Fung, currently chief investment officer and head of asset management of the Company, to succeed Mr. Choi as the new chief executive officer.

Mr. Calvin Choi commented, “We uphold the highest standards on corporate governance and continuously align to international best practices and global market standards. We are pleased to announce this new board structure comprising largely of independent directors with both new chairman and new vice chairman positions served by independent directors. Moreover, the Company commits to cultivating and grooming promising new talents and the board’s promotion of William to Chief Executive Officer represents such a commitment. William as a second generation leader will lead the Company on version 2.0 of AMTD International to further the Company’s phenomenal growth and capture future growth opportunities.”

