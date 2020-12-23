Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Closing of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes and ABL Credit Facility

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM) (“RYAM”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rayonier A.M. Products Inc. (the “Company”), has closed its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof. The Company also closed its previously announced five-year senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility with an initial committed amount of $200 million (the “ABL Credit Facility”). The Company used the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to repay all outstanding obligations under its existing senior secured credit agreement (other than the outstanding letters of credit issued thereunder, which were rolled into the ABL Credit Facility).

The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold, except in compliance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption therefrom and in compliance with other applicable securities laws. The Notes were not and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Offering has been made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the related offering memorandum. The Offering has not been made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.