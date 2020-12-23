 

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Property for $2.1 million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 22:22  |  33   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Panera Bread property for $2.1 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked retail corridor in Georgia and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately eight years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Panera Bread Property for $2.1 million Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Panera Bread property …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mogo to Make Corporate Investment in Bitcoin
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Eurofins Launches COVID-19 PCR Tests With At-Home Self-Sampling Options in Europe and Donates ...
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Moderately Complex Solana SARS Molecular Test for ...
Merck Announces Supply Agreement with U.S. Government for Initial Doses of Investigational ...
908 Devices Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' ...
Veolia Environnement:  information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Bloomin’ Brands Properties for $12.9 Million
22.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a PNC Bank for $1.6 Million
21.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a LongHorn Steakhouse Property from Brookfield Properties for $2.1 Million
18.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chick-fil-A Restaurant Property from Seritage Transaction for $1.5 Million
09.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Caliber Collisions for $3.8 million
08.12.20
FCPT Announces Acquisition of 13 KFC properties for $21.7 million