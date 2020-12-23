PropTech Acquisition Corp. and Porch.com Announce Closing of Business Combination

“Today is a momentous day for our company, our employees and our shareholders,” said Porch Founder and CEO Matt Ehrlichman. “We set out to build a truly great company that makes the home simple, from moving to maintenance and everything in between. It has been an amazing journey building Porch to where it is today, but we truly believe we are just now getting started.”

﻿On December 21, 2020, over 99.9% of the shares of PTAC common stock represented in person or by proxy at the PTAC special meeting voted in favor of the transaction. PTAC also announced that stockholders holding 17,249,600 shares (or 99.99% of PTAC public shares) elected to retain their common stock in connection with the Business Combination. As a result, approximately $173 million will remain in PropTech’s trust account and be released upon the closing of the Business Combination. Including the proceeds from the $150 million fully committed common stock PIPE investment, Porch has received over $322 million in gross proceeds upon the closing of the Business Combination.



Forward-Looking Statements

